Golden Green Inc. Sells 2,506 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

