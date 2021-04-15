Golden Green Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

