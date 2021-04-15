Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 10,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

About Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

