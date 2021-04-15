GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $422,013.68 and $2,119.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

