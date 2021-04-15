Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $560.09 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $560.09 million and $8.51 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

