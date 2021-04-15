Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,108,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,179.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,113,100 shares of company stock worth $3,104,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

