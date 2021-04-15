Grand City Properties’ (GYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.88 ($28.09).

Shares of FRA:GYC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €22.34 ($26.28). The stock had a trading volume of 354,855 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.71. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

