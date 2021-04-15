Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 36,582 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,467.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GLDD opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

