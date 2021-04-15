Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 223.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.63.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.75. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

