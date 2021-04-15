GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Shares of GHG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

