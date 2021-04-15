GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

GHG stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.