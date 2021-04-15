Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $814,340.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven K. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.