Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $71.07. 2,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,612,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock worth $833,241. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 464,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $60,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

