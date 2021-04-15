Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.58

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 8151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

