Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TV opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

