GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Up 181.0% in March

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GTGDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 1,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,804. GT Gold has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

