Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Insider Sells $803,100.00 in Stock

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Marciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00.

Shares of GES stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

