Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.20. Guess’ shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 5,268 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 182.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

