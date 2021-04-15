Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.