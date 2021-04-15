Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC PipeLines by 144.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCP. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

TC PipeLines stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.74 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Equities analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

