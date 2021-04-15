Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 332.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 428,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 412,816 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

