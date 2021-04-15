Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

