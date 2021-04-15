Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.