Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,223 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,223 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $4,251,000.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

