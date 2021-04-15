Guild Holdings’ (NYSE:GHLD) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 20th

Guild’s (NYSE:GHLD) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. Guild had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $97,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Guild stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Guild has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $15,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

