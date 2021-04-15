H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,406. H.I.G. Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

