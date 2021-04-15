H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLUYY. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

