Hacken Token (HAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.84 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $75.84 million and $3.01 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00747562 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,410.16 or 0.99953803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.00865051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,773,411 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

