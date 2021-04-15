Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 153.3% in March

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the March 15th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

