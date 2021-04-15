Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

