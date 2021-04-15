Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LON HMSO opened at GBX 38.87 ($0.51) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.67. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.00%.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

