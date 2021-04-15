Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,619,197.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

