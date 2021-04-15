Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $242.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.