Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.