Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,483,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -235.50 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

