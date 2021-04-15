Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.53.

HOG stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $102,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

