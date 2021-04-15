Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.53.

HOG opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

