Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $102,777,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

