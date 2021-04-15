Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

