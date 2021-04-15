Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $28.37. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

