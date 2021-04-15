Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.35

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as high as $33.12. Hawkins shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 47,871 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $700.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

