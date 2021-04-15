HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $287,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

