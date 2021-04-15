HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $276.83 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,928. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

