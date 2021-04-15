HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $704,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $82.77.

