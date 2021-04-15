HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $389,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

