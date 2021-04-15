HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

