Head-To-Head Survey: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Visa and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 22 0 2.85 Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $229.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Cielo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and Cielo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 19.84 $10.87 billion $5.04 44.04 Cielo $2.76 billion 0.68 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Cielo.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61% Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats Cielo on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

