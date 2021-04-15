Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 14,025 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.