Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 51.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,269.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of ALE opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

