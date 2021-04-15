Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 51,000 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

MIK stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.